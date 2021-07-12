Hitachi Astemo Americas And Light Collaborate On Development Of ADAS Technology
Light’s Clarity depth perception platform enables autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) to see more and see further than existing sensor solutions. Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc., and Light, a leading provider of depth perception for vehicles, have begun “proof of concept” development of a forward-facing perception system for use with advanced driver assistance systems.aithority.com
Comments / 0