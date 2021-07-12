Hitachi Astemo Americas And Light Collaborate On Development Of ADAS Technology

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Sintavia, LLC, a designer and 3D printer of a new generation of flight and launch components, announced today that it has developed proprietary printing technology for GRCop-42, the preferred copper alloy used by NASA and private space flight companies for rocket thrust chamber assemblies. The new technology, which is a combination of a proprietary parameter set and post-processing heat treatment, was developed on an EOS GmbH M400-4 printer, and results in GRCop-42 components with minimum density of 99.94%, minimum tensile strength of 28.3 ksi, minimum ultimate yield strength of 52.7 ksi, and minimum elongation of 32.4%. Importantly, the technology avoids the use of a hot isostatic press in post-processing steps, thereby reducing the time, complexity, and cost of production.