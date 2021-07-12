Moz Unveils Moz Group, New Product Ideas at MozCon

Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, and global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide the streaming advertising industry the contextual content signals needed in the bidstream to improve their connected TV campaigns based on signals and effectiveness. Together, the two companies will help premium publishers supply programmatic buyers with the network, genre, rating, length and other detailed data sorely lacking in the streaming industry while still maintaining data control. Details of the partnership, product offering, participating publishers and how premium publishers can participate and benefit, will be available via a webinar in August.