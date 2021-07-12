Cancel
Moz Unveils Moz Group, New Product Ideas at MozCon

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

New Tools Will Live Within Moz Products as the Company Continues to Innovate. Moz, Inc., a leader in search engine optimization technology, kicked off the first day of the 16th annual MozCon, a leading SEO conference, with a keynote by Sarah Bird, Moz CEO, introducing the Moz Group, a collection of marketing technology brands, including Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Kickbox, SMTP, eVoice, Line2, and eReceptionist, which together operate as a subsidiary of J2 Global .

