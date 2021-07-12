Windocks releases first DevOps data repo for Oracle, SQL Server, Postgre and MySQL, for Docker, Kubernetes and database instances on Linux, Windows and cloud
Windocks announced the release of version 6.0, the first secure, cloud native DevOps data repo. The release extends Windocks Microsoft Windows SQL Server data virtualization and container technology to Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and NoSQL environments on Windows and Linux, to provide a distributed cross platform data repository with unified management plane and API service. The Windocks DevOps data repo delivers agile, secure data:aithority.com
