Windocks releases first DevOps data repo for Oracle, SQL Server, Postgre and MySQL, for Docker, Kubernetes and database instances on Linux, Windows and cloud

Jack Wallen takes a look at the latest version of KDE Neon and comes away seriously impressed. If you ask most devoted fans, Widows 7 was the best iteration of the desktop operating system. It still held true to the look and feel users had come to rely on but gave just enough modernity to pull it out of the cold, out-of-touch grip of the software Grim Reaper. That's why, when Microsoft put the kibosh on Windows 7, the community at large was up in arms. They didn't want to let go of what was familiar and what worked so well for them.