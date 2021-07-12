Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Windocks releases first DevOps data repo for Oracle, SQL Server, Postgre and MySQL, for Docker, Kubernetes and database instances on Linux, Windows and cloud

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Windocks announced the release of version 6.0, the first secure, cloud native DevOps data repo. The release extends Windocks Microsoft Windows SQL Server data virtualization and container technology to Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and NoSQL environments on Windows and Linux, to provide a distributed cross platform data repository with unified management plane and API service. The Windocks DevOps data repo delivers agile, secure data:

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Database#Cloud Database#Devops#Public Cloud#Devops#Sql Server#Mysql#Docker#Kubernetes#Postgresql#Api#Versioned#Standard Linux#Data#The Devops Party#Aws Marketplace#Amazon Web Services#Freighttracer#Curiosity Software#Iri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Oracle
Related
SoftwareCIO

An Executive Perspective on Automation, DevOps, and Data-Driven Transformation

Capabilities such as zero downtime and reliable performance are table stakes for true transformation, and organizations striving to succeed in the current landscape must focus on gaining agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights. Mastering them requires adopting a business model that allows enterprises to run and reinvent at the same time, leveraging their existing IT investments and resources while embracing more automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning functionality. The Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) future-state business framework is one such model for success.
Softwareinfosecwriteups.com

My First Bug Bounty: SQL Injection!

Hello there, I am Veshraj Ghimire all the way from Nepal. This is my first bounty write up. In this writeup, I will explain about my 1st critical finding on a site listed at Bugv. So, Let Me Explain my short story about it. Severity: Critical. The target was very...
Recipescybersecdn.com

DevOps: Puppet, Docker, and Kubernetes: Puppet, Docker, and Kubernetes: Practical recipes to make the most of DevOps with powerful tools

Get hands-on recipes to automate and manage Linux containers with the Docker 1.6 environment and jump-start your Puppet development. Successfully deploy DevOps with proven solutions and recipes. Automate your infrastructure with Puppet and combine powerful DevOps methods. Deploy and manage highly scalable applications using Kubernetes. streamline the way you manage...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Red Hat Boosts Hybrid Cloud Automation with Kubernetes Management Update

Red Hat this week unveiled Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.3, the latest version of the company’s enterprise-grade Kubernetes management offering. Designed to provide greater flexibility for managing and scaling hybrid and multicloud environments in a unified and automated way, IT teams can now accelerate the management, security features and automation of their hybrid clouds with the integration of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for a more modern, hybrid cloud-ready environment.
Softwareaithority.com

Cockroach Labs Releases CockroachDB on Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud-Native Database Deployments

An Open-Source Kubernetes Operator Is Now Generally-Available and Simplifies Deployment, Scale, and Management, Making CockroachDB the Ideal Database for Kubernetes. Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database, announced the general availability of CockroachDB on Kubernetes, providing users with a custom, open-source Kubernetes Operator. CockroachDB was architected and built from the ground up for deployment in distributed environments and is a natural fit for Kubernetes. With the addition of the Operator, key functionality for deployment, management, and maintenance of the database is now automated. This release makes it easy and effective for teams at any skill level to run a relational database on Kubernetes.
TechnologyZDNet

Dremio launches "SQL Lakehouse" cloud service

Dremio, a company long-focused on accommodating business intelligence workloads on data lakes, is today launching Dremio Cloud, a managed service for doing just that, on data stored in Amazon Web Services S3. Dremio Cloud builds atop Dremio's AWS Edition that it announced last month, but it's a full SaaS implementation, and adds a number of unique features.
Softwarethreatpost.com

Linux Variant of HelloKitty Ransomware Targets VMware ESXi Servers

HelloKitty joins the growing list of ransomware bigwigs going after the juicy target of VMware ESXi, where one hit gets scads of VMs. For the first time, researchers have publicly spotted a Linux encryptor used by the HelloKitty ransomware gang: the outfit behind the February attack on videogame developer CD Projekt Red.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Run Spark SQL on Encrypted Data

TL;DR: We are excited to present Opaque SQL, an open-source platform for securely running Spark SQL queries on encrypted data-in-use. Originally built by top systems and security researchers at UC Berkeley, the platform uses hardware enclaves to securely execute queries on private data in an untrusted environment. Opaque SQL partitions the codebase into trusted and untrusted sections to improve runtime and reduce the amount of code that needs to be trusted. The project was designed to introduce as little changes to the Spark API as possible; any user familiar with Spark SQL should have no trouble running secure queries with Opaque SQL.
TechnologyInfoQ.com

DevOps and Cloud InfoQ Trends Report - July 2021

Hybrid cloud options have evolved beyond the traditional definition, and have expanded to enable the functionality of cloud services to run outside of the cloud. Services such as Azure Arc and Google Anthos allow for a much more seamless "hybrid" experience for developers and operators. In the emerging "no-copy data-sharing"...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Will databases be the kingmakers in the cloud wars?

This is a guest blogpost by Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. The days where Hyperscalers competed primarily for their customers’ compute and storage needs are numbered. Over the past years, enterprises started valuing deeply integrated services much more than the mere infrastructure-for-hire of the early days of public cloud. As...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

How to re-order a comma-separated list in Oracle SQL

Suppose you have a comma-separated list composed of numbers and you want it sorted in order from smallest to largest. Continue reading and see a working example I came up with as I continue studying Oracle SQL…. Self-Promotion:. If you enjoy the content written here, by all means, share this...
ComputersBank Info Security

Patch Roundup: Windows, Linux, Oracle, Juniper

A patch is forthcoming for a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows operating system that can allow hackers to gain a foothold. Meanwhile, Linux OS users also need to adopt system upgrades to fix a flaw, and Oracle and Juniper have announced product patches. The flaw affecting the upcoming version...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

Intel releases first Windows 11 ready Graphics Driver

Intel released a new graphics driver for company products that is Windows 11 compatible. The new driver is available as a stable version and adds support for Auto HDR and the game F1 2021 as well. Intel is the first of the big three, AMD and Nvidia are the other...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Kubernetes Cloud Clusters Face Cyberattacks via Argo Workflows

Misconfigured permissions for Argo’s web-facing dashboard allow unauthenticated attackers to run code on Kubernetes targets, including cryptomining containers. Kubernetes clusters are being attacked via misconfigured Argo Workflows instances, security researchers are warning. Argo Workflows is an open-source, container-native workflow engine for orchestrating parallel jobs on Kubernetes – to speed up...
ComputersLumia UK

Azure Database for MySQL – Flexible Server Auto-grow storage in public preview

Azure Database for MySQL - Flexible Server auto-grow storage prevents your server from running out of storage and becoming read-only if the provisioned storage is insufficient to handle data growth. If you enable auto-grow storage, your storage automatically grows online without impacting your workload. This will help to improve your server uptime and dev-ops productivity. The storage auto-grow feature will be enabled by default for all new and existing servers.
ComputerseWeek

Oracle Cloud’s Ross Brown on Oracle and Multicloud Computing

Ross Brown, VP of Product Marketing for Oracle Cloud, discusses trends in multicloud, and points out key differentiators for Oracle Cloud. There are a number of key trends driving the cloud market now, like adopting multicloud, and accessing compute toolsets from cloud providers — what do you see as a couple of key trends that are driving cloud customers?
ComputersTechRepublic

KDE is to Linux what 7 was to Windows

Jack Wallen takes a look at the latest version of KDE Neon and comes away seriously impressed. If you ask most devoted fans, Widows 7 was the best iteration of the desktop operating system. It still held true to the look and feel users had come to rely on but gave just enough modernity to pull it out of the cold, out-of-touch grip of the software Grim Reaper. That's why, when Microsoft put the kibosh on Windows 7, the community at large was up in arms. They didn't want to let go of what was familiar and what worked so well for them.
Softwaremssqltips.com

Minimizing PAGELATCH_EX waits in SQL Server 2019

There is a common problem in SQL Server where contention when writing to a single page can lead to excessive waiting. This waiting comes in the form of the wait type PAGELATCH_EX, and often happens when the clustering key is a monotonically increasing value – like an IDENTITY or date/time column. Pedro Lopes has highlighted some non-trivial workarounds in his post, "PAGELATCH_EX waits and heavy inserts," and there is some official guidance in the Microsoft Docs article, "Resolve last-page insert PAGELATCH_EX contention in SQL Server." But are there any ways to address this issue without intrusive changes?
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

New Windows 10, Windows 11 and Linux flaws could let hackers access all your data

Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, along with Linux users, face two huge security vulnerabilities it’s been revealed, which could allow hackers to get their hands on sensitive PC data. The newly-identified local privilege escalation vulnerabilities could allow bad actors to take advantage of a simple loophole in the OS to effectively climb through levels of much more important data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy