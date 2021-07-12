Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Volbeat share “Wait A Minute My Girl” music video

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Volbeat, the multi-platinum Danish band, share their new music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries “The Lady and the Dale”, Marvel’s “Behind the Mask” and Showtime’s “The One and Only Dick Gregory.”

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Donnelly
Person
Dick Gregory
Person
Neil Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#My Girl#Mixed Media#Danish#Hbo#Marvel#Showtime#Seal The Deal#Republic Records Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
Denmark
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNME

Grimes shares snippet of unreleased track, ‘100 Percent Tragedy’

Grimes has shared a snippet of another unreleased song on her social media. Titled ‘100 Percent Tragedy’ on TikTok, the new track is a club-ready dance-pop number. The accompanying video features Grimes dancing in slow motion, bathed in a pink light. “My label thinks this isn’t a single what do...
Musicearmilk.com

Nitefire release a nostalgic video for "Uptight" [Video]

The duo Nitefire gallivant around the city sporting beaded bracelets and necklaces in their newest music video for their latest single, "Uptight". The nostalgic-feeling visual video is fashionably retro and feels straight out of a late 90s, lightheaded cinematic flick. The two friends hailing from San Fernando Valley have about...
Musicmxdwn.com

Tom Petty Shares New Posthumous Music Video for “Angel Dream No. 2”

Tom Petty’s estate has released a new posthumous song and music video for “Angel Dream No. 2,” The acoustic ballad is featured on the reimagined version of their 1996 soundtrack album titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”),. The visually appealing video is directed by Gabriel Tick, produced by Zanita Whittington and animated by Luke Maroldi. Check it out below.
Theater & Dancepapermag.com

Ariana and the Rose's 'Every Body' Is 'Dance Music Catharsis'

Nightlife is finally beginning to shine again — especially in New York City where the industry is life blood — and Ariana and the Rose wants to spotlight all the colorful personalities that are bringing everything back, post-lockdown. The synth-pop artist's new single, "Every Body," is an electric invitation to...
Petsbtrtoday.com

Take a Walk with D.A. Stern & His Dog Wurli in New Music Video for "People Named Ben"

Written about a nice long walk he had with a friend named Ben, D.A. Stern shows how special friendship can be in more than one way with “People Named Ben.”. The track is simple, yet powerful. Its delicate instrumentation with hints of a bossa nova-like melody creates a soothing song that’ll have you swaying your head back and forth in delight. Singing about a friendship, it’s only right that the music video shows a day with humankind’s best friend—a sweet pup.
Musictigernet.com

For my fellow music lovers.

I’m a huge Steely Dan fan and stumbled across this and thought it was great. I’m not going to comment any further because I don’t want to spoil the surprise at the end. But your eyes are going to make your brain tell you one thing, but at the end your mind is going to be blown!
Musicundertheradarmag.com

CHVRCHES Share Video for “Good Girls”

Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES are releasing a new album, Screen Violence, on August 27 via Glassnote. Earlier this week they shared its third single, “Good Girls.” Now they have shared a video for the song. Scott Kiernan directed the video, as he did for the album’s other videos. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Soccermxdwn.com

Soccer Mommy Shares Music Video for Whimsical New Single “Rom Com 2004”

Sophie Allen, aka Soccer Mommy, has released her latest single entitled “rom com 2004” along with its accompanying visual. Much like the song title, the song itself mostly sounds as if it were in a 2004 romantic comedy; a catchy pop acoustic feel-good tune with some dark elements. It is produced by 5x Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter BJ Burton who has worked with Charli XCX, Bon Iver and Chance The Rapper.
Musicnextmosh.com

Times of Grace share “Mend You” music video

Massachusetts metal band Times of Grace – featuring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach (vocals) and Adam Dutkiewicz (guitars) and rounded out by Dan Gluszak (drums) – have premiered their music video for new single “Mend You” — check out the clip (directed by Nick Hipa and shot with the stunning backdrop of Joshua Tree, California) below. The tune appears on the act’s just-released new full-length album ‘Songs of Loss and Separation‘ (via the band’s own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide).
CelebritiesBillboard

Shakira Hits the Ocean Waves In New 'Don't Wait Up' Video: Watch

Shakira has gifted fans with her new single, titled "Don't Wait Up." A hypnotizing house track, "Don't Wait Up" drops three days after the Colombian superstar teased new music with a 30-second video announcing the name of the song and part of the lyrics. The EDM track, co-produced by Shak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy