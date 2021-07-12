Mister Mao Opens Soon in New Orleans, Bringing Roving Carts to a Tropical Roadhouse Uptown
A hotly-anticipated restaurant is opening soon in New Orleans’s Uptown neighborhood, transforming former bistro Dick & Jenny’s into a self-described tropical roadhouse serving “inauthentic,” globally-inspired cuisine. Mister Mao, from chef Sophina Uong and her husband and partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell, is set to open on July 24 with dim sum-style roving carts, expert-led bar and pastry programs, and an interactive chef’s counter.nola.eater.com
Comments / 0