Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Nearly 50% Think This Fast Food Place Has The Best Frozen Drinks

By Molly Harris
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the days get hot and humid, the only way to cool off is with an ice-cold treat. Fortunately, there are tons of great summer food and drink options like cold watermelon, ice cream, and popsicles and — of course — frozen drinks like slushies and milkshakes. Thankfully, there is a good number of fast food chains offering these speciality drinks on their menus, and many even roll out summer-themed flavors just to entice customers to splurge on an indulgent treat.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Fast Food Chains#Food Drink#This Fast Food Place#Dairy Queen#Taco Bell#Mcdonald#Sonic Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

Here’s Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than American Coke

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there—which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

39% Of People Agree This Is The Worst Grocery Store Bakery

"Consumers are advised not to shop when they're hungry," according to Prolitec Ambient Scent Services, because "hungry shoppers buy more." But did you know that the sensation of hunger can be intensified by the smell of food? Well, it's true, and that happens to be one reason why grocery stores are designed in such a way that their bakeries are not only open and visible to the public, but their ovens and air-flow systems allow the scents of freshly baked goods to "drift out to shoppers."
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
AgriculturePosted by
103GBF

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 20% Agree This Ice Cream Chain Is The Absolute Worst

When the days get warm or you just need a cold, creamy treat, ice cream is a classic dessert, even if it isn't some people's favorite summer food. Not all ice cream is the same, though. Some have had air whipped in to make it a lighter, healthier treat, while others have a higher percentage of butterfat to make them super creamy and delicious. No matter what kind of ice cream you like to go for, chances are there's a chain that has a scoop for you. However, people are fairly divided on which ice cream chain is the best.
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Grocery Staple Is Making a Comeback

Supermarkets aisles are stocked with healthy items destined to fill your freezer, fridge, and pantry. However, there's one grocery staple that shoppers are purchasing with increasing frequency—and it likely won't wind up anywhere in your kitchen. You're not alone if you recently replaced an old pack of gum that had...
Grocery & SupermaketAllrecipes.com

The Best Frozen Foods You Can Find at Aldi This Month

Aldi is one of my favorite stores to shop for well-priced groceries. During the summer, I can find everything from ice cream to hamburger patties in the freezers, all for less. So if you're skipping the freezer aisles for produce and canned goods, take a turn at the chiller and stock up on some of these new treats and eats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy