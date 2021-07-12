Cancel
Business

Mark43 Announces $101 Million in Series E Funding Led by The Spruce House Partnership and Tiger Global Management

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, announced $101 million in Series E funding led by The Spruce House Partnership and Tiger Global Management. The Radcliff Companies, Australia’s 29th Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and former Lord Mayor of Sydney Lucy Turnbull also participated in this round. They joined Goldman Sachs, General Catalyst, Spark Capital, HighSage Ventures, and Avenir Capital in backing Mark43’s vision for the future of government technology. To date, the company has raised a total of $257 million to address the rapidly changing public safety market.

