Mark43 Announces $101 Million in Series E Funding Led by The Spruce House Partnership and Tiger Global Management

Transaction deepens SOCi’s Local Search Leadership and Expertise. SOCi, the leading all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, announced it has acquired Brandify, an industry-leading provider of location-based digital marketing solutions with nearly 25 years of experience. The acquisition brings additional functionality to the SOCi platform and market-leading search expertise to the SOCi team. With the combination, SOCi solidifies its position as the largest localized marketing platform globally, with more than three million locations under management. The deal also strengthens SOCi’s relationship with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp and others. The combined business will operate under the SOCi brand.