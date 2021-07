Cloud Vision Technology Sdn Bhd has been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as an official distributor in Malaysia. Cloud Vision Technology specialises in distribution of innovative IT solutions, covering technology areas for every part of the enterprise IT infrastructure. As an authorised distributor in Malaysia for Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Vision Technology aims to expand Alibaba Cloud’s footprint and full-fledged solutions to partners and customers across the country.