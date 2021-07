Canadian instrumental group, BadBadNotGood has announced a forthcoming album, titled Talk Memory, which will release on October 8 via XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure. The album will reportedly feature collaborations from Terrance Martin and Laraaji, to name a few. Additionally, the album artwork will feature visuals by Virgil Abloh‘s Alaska-Alaska design firm. The news comes off the heels of the group’s latest single, Signal from the Noise, which came with a Duncan Loudon directed music video featuring the actor from the BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing Steve Stamp.