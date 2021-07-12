BIT Mining Announces US$50 Million Private Placement

BIT Mining Limited, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise US$50 million in a private placement. Under the terms of the private placement, the Company will issue 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, and warrants to purchase up to an additional 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to the Investors, at a purchase price of US$5.00 per ten Class A ordinary shares, with one warrant included in the price of each Class A ordinary share. The warrants will have a term of three years, will be exercisable six months following their issuance date and will have an exercise price of US$6.81 per ten Class A ordinary shares. Ten Class A ordinary shares can be converted into one American Depositary Share of the Company (collectively, the “ADSs”) if certain conditions are satisfied.