BIT Mining Announces US$50 Million Private Placement

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

BIT Mining Limited, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise US$50 million in a private placement. Under the terms of the private placement, the Company will issue 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, and warrants to purchase up to an additional 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to the Investors, at a purchase price of US$5.00 per ten Class A ordinary shares, with one warrant included in the price of each Class A ordinary share. The warrants will have a term of three years, will be exercisable six months following their issuance date and will have an exercise price of US$6.81 per ten Class A ordinary shares. Ten Class A ordinary shares can be converted into one American Depositary Share of the Company (collectively, the “ADSs”) if certain conditions are satisfied.

