When I was young, one of my most favorite pastimes was to whine a desperate, “I’m bored,” to just about anyone who would listen. Though I don’t declare my boredom to the universe as dramatically as I used to, it usually and silently manifests as a ton of screen time and a whole lot of blue light. Last weekend, while I was on my eighth episode of half-watching Love Island and scrolling TikTok at the same time, a lightbulb went off in my head. What if I could replace mindlessly swiping and barely binge-watching with activities that actually inspire me? So I etched up a list of things to do while I’m bored.