We are at the peak of the summer season now. Water temperatures have been in the upper 70 degree range and even touching 80 at times for the last couple weeks. Everything has hatched, including very successful perch and sunfish hatches, along with multiple bug hatches. Food is very plentiful in the lakes right now. Fish are used to chasing young of the year hatches for food, and are keyed in on needing to chase to eat. This time of year can always be a good time to fish aggressively for the predatory fish you like to chase after.