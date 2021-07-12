Cancel
Jennifer Lopez, Skydance and Concord Team to Develop Musical Projects for TV

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago
Michael Buckner for Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Skydance and Concord have teamed to develop TV projects based on the many musicals in Concord’s vault, including the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog.

The focus of the pact is on developing TV projects although some may wind up as films.

“Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood. We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation,” Lopez said.

The deal calls for Lopez to star in at least one of the projects. The superstar multi-hyphenate and her Nuyorican partners Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, will executive produce. Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will executive produce for Skydance, alongside Sophia Dilley of Concord’s Film & TV division and Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

“Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse,” said Bost, who is president of Skydance Television. “Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a 21st century audience.”

