Wear them to your next brunch date, gallery hop or virtually anywhere. Ever since Gucci reissued their signature loafers and Prada their platform version, loafers have been having a moment in many parts of the world. Specifically, fashion enthusiasts in Paris recently seem to be exceptionally fond of the classic style, showcasing a variety of ways to wear them. From the typical preppy number to a vibrant refresh, loafers are truly a versatile shoe that’s easy to style and stands the test of time. And once you find the right pair, they can easily become your go-to footwear of choice.