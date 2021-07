What an adventure to interview two of the bubbly stars of the powerful new Gossip Girl reimagining, the brilliantly talented Emily Alyn Lind and the formidable Savannah Lee Smith, who plays the intimidating Monet, a powerful lesbian in this social circle. Luckily enough for us, these two dynamos were (spotted!) in the middle of a girls vacation to the Hamptons, and spoke eloquently on a wide variety of subjects. While we’re hooked on this HBO Max / Crave series, we’re now even more invested in where it will be going. Xoxo.