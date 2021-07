With the 2013 reboot of Evil Dead, fans were well aware that the project was a revival of the original concept as opposed to being a continuation of the franchise, though star of the original trilogy Bruce Campbell made a post-credits appearance as a silhouette saying "groovy," yet he recently confirmed that he won't be appearing in the upcoming Evil Dead Rise. While this might be a disappointment to some fans, Campbell has been vocal about stepping away from the role of Ash Williams back since 2018, so while he's serving as a producer on the upcoming installment, fans shouldn't even expect any sort of cameo in the new installment.