Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi West Central Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1205 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Stennis Space Center, Pearlington, Kiln, Shoreline Park, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

