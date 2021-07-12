Cancel
Martin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN MARTIN COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jonathan Dickinson State Park, or over Jupiter Island, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stuart, Tequesta, Jupiter Island, Palm City and Hobe Sound.

alerts.weather.gov

Martin County, FL
Hobe Sound, FL
Palm City, FL
Jupiter, FL
