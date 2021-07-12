Man in custody after woman killed, dog injured in stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of stabbing a woman to death Saturday at an apartment on the northeast side of Indianapolis is facing a murder charge.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Constitution Drive on a report of a person stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary probable cause affidavit, a person told a 911 dispatcher they heard a woman, identified in a police report as Tiffany Gough, yelling "Help me" from an adjacent apartment. The caller said a man with a knife "like for chopping meat" was stabbing Gough and there was blood all over the apartment.

A second 911 caller told a dispatcher the man was "hitting the woman with a bottle or tube and the woman was bleeding."

Police approached the rear patio door of the apartment and saw a man, identified as Jhabriel Munoz, 25, inside the residence looking through a peephole. Officers ordered him to drop the knife and placed him in handcuffs, records say.

The knife Munoz dropped to the ground was covered in blood; so was a cleaver police found in his back pants pocket, documents said.

Court documents say while he was being taken into custody, he said “She owed me some money, I came in, I talked to her, she attacked me.”

Officers found Gough dead in the bedroom from stab wounds, along with an injured dog who had been stabbed in the abdomen and face.

Munoz was held Monday in Marion County Jail on charges of murder and torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal.