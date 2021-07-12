Latest Issue — Summer 2021
Everybody Is a Star: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson on Making His Music Documentary Debut, Summer of Soul. On June 29, 1969, Sly and the Family Stone delivered an electrifying performance at Mount Morris Park in Harlem, New York. Fusing the revolutionary fervor of the Black Freedom movement with the collectivist spirit of West Coast counterculture, the iconic band wowed the audience with rousing renditions of “Everyday People,” “Sing a Simple Song” “You Can Make It If You Try,” “Dance to the Music” and “I Want to Take You Higher.” If there existed any doubts about the Black community’s deep love for Sly and the Family Stone, the crowd’s thunderous applause, piercing shrieks and shouts of approval that day erased them all. Sly and […]filmmakermagazine.com
