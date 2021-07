The first-place RubberDucks held off a late Richmond surge Thursday for their second consecutive win. The Ducks broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring four times on three singles. They had seven singles for the game, including two by designated hitter Andruw Monasterio. The Ducks led after six 5-1 and added another run on a wild pitch in the seventh to go ahead 6-1.