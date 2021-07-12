Gina Coladangelo spotted for first time since lover Matt Hancock's resignation

Gina Coladangelo has been seen walking at a London park (Image: tillendove)

Gina Coladangelo has been seen in public for the first time since Matt Hancock resigned from his job as Health Secretary following a video of them kissing being leaked.

The 43-year-old was seen walking through a London park, wearing a pink top and a pair of jeans.

She also donned a bag from Oliver Bonas, the company founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

In another photo taken by The Sun, Ms Coladangelo appeared to be exiting a shop.

Last Friday, Matt Hancock was spotted in public for the first time since his affair was revealed.

He was pictured at a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse in his Suffolk constituency.

She was also pictured leaving a shop in London (Image: tillendove)

She is not wearing her wedding ring in the photo (Image: tillendove)

Pictures taken by a passer-by showed him looking at his phone in a parked car in Newmarket.

Student Guilherme Cavaleiro, 20, who visited the venue to get his first jab, told the Daily Mail: "I glanced at him and thought he looked familiar. I took a second look and realised it was Mr Hancock.

"We didn't exchange any words – he looked very thoughtful, just staring at his mobile phone."

After pictures from a CCTV camera inside Mr Hancock's office were published, he stepped down as Health Secretary and told his wife he was leaving her.

Ms Coladangelo also reportedly quit her job at the Department of Health.

The kiss between Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo was caught on a CCTV camera focused on his Health Department office door (Image: Image: The Sun)

The two lovers have known each other since they studied together at Oxford University.

The footage of them kissing and hugging was reportedly taken on May 6 - when England's law banned indoor social gatherings of people from different households, and guidance urged people to stay two metres apart and avoid "face to face contact".

Announcing his resignation, Mr Hancock said: "We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need be with my children at this time."

Earlier this month, it emerged that Ms Coladangelo had a House of Commons pass through his office from June 2019 to February 2020 - months before starting her a £15,000-a-year role as a non-executive director at the Department of Health last September.

Under Parliamentary rules, any additional job must be listed if it “is in any way advantaged by the privileged access to parliament afforded by your pass”.

Guidance around the sponsoring of passes states that they should only be awarded to those “requiring access to the Parliamentary estate to undertake work”.