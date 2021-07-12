Dial-up Connections
All About Lily Chou-Chou, Shunji Iwai, Summer 2021. Twenty years after the release of All About Lily Chou-Chou, I can’t think of a film that better depicts what first drew people to the internet, and certainly none that matches its expressive use of content-type header errors. Director Shunji Iwai evokes the gaps and hesitancy in early internet communication through the depiction of character encoding across the screen. Posts on an online forum devoted to Lily Chou-Chou, a mysterious pop singer, first appear in a mojibake jumble of accented Latin characters. We can hear the clack of an old keyboard and another tap to refresh. The BBS code is janky, and users must frantically reload the pages to decode text from garbled Western glyphs into Japanese characters.filmmakermagazine.com
Comments / 0