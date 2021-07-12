Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dial-up Connections

By Editor's Blog
filmmakermagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll About Lily Chou-Chou, Shunji Iwai, Summer 2021. Twenty years after the release of All About Lily Chou-Chou, I can’t think of a film that better depicts what first drew people to the internet, and certainly none that matches its expressive use of content-type header errors. Director Shunji Iwai evokes the gaps and hesitancy in early internet communication through the depiction of character encoding across the screen. Posts on an online forum devoted to Lily Chou-Chou, a mysterious pop singer, first appear in a mojibake jumble of accented Latin characters. We can hear the clack of an old keyboard and another tap to refresh. The BBS code is janky, and users must frantically reload the pages to decode text from garbled Western glyphs into Japanese characters.

filmmakermagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shunji Iwai
Person
Björk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual World#Japanese#Discman#Jellyfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Picture Of Fern & Ivy Seewald Surfaces On Reddit…Kind Of

A new picture of Fern and Ivy Seewald (children of Ben and Jessa) surfaced on Reddit yesterday. Kind of. Those who surf Reddit experienced a mixture of amusement and frustration as they stumbled across this thread. The same wave of emotion Duggar fans will likely experience after seeing the picture of Fern and Ivy Seewald. That is, unless, you happen to have a sense of humor.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

For interview with Ellen: Mila Kunis wears short sports pants!

With the onset of the health crisis, the term “business casual” was also redefined. Your own four walls have become a workplace, meetings take place with the help of video conferences. The outfits adapt accordingly: business at the top, casual at the bottom. For a long time now, the stars have also sworn to dress up for interviews, but to take it a little more leisurely from the waist down. Mila Kunis (37) also seems to like such comfort: The actress completed her conversation with Ellen DeGeneres (63) in casual sports pants.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Unclean Mind”

There is a challenge implicit in Grouper’s cobwebs of tape hiss and sighs: How much can be revealed without losing the essence of a thing, an idea, a self? For many years, her music glinted like a penny at the bottom of a murky well, but on 2014’s Ruins and 2018’s Grid of Points, the waters cleared, making way for stark, simple songs consisting largely of just upright piano and voice. It no longer felt like she was trying to burrow beneath the shadows. At their most intimate, her songs offered the illusion that you both shared the same air.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

A Guide to Alessandro Cortini’s Exploratory Electronic Music

To say that Alessandro Cortini sounds excitable in conversation is an understatement. More than once during a recent chat he mentions “running on a lot of coffee.” But there’s also the well-earned satisfaction he gets from his work: “I work every day and record stuff, so I know that there will be an output from this phase of my life, probably a little brighter than usual, even.”
LifestyleBoston Globe

Dial up some classic radio for hotel entertainment

TOKYO — f you’re under 40 and know what this is, you get major extra credit. Between the twin beds in my room at the Hotel Sunlite Shinjuku is an old-fashioned AM/FM radio, one for which you use the dial to find stations for your listening pleasure. In all my years of covering sports and traveling around the world, this is the first time I’ve seen one in my room.
Musicacousticguitar.com

Ask the Expert: Understanding Acoustic Guitar Scale Length

From the May/June 2020 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Martin Keith. Scale length is an often overlooked design variable that has a considerable impact on the sound and feel of the guitar. Here’s a guide to understanding scale length on acoustic guitars. I need your help to understand scale...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Have an Analog Camera? This Raspberry Pi Can Make It Digital

Even if you’re a big fan of analog cameras, film is a major expense and inconvenience. But YouTuber befinitiv has found an interesting solution—take a Raspberry Pi Zero, pair it with a 5MP camera module, and shove it inside an old 35mm camera body. It’s a clever and effective hack...
Visual Artlittlebinsforlittlehands.com

Frida Kahlo Collage For Kids

Combine the color and beauty of nature with a Frida Kahlo collage to create fun tropical art inspired by the famous artist’s own work! Frida Kahlo art for kids is also a great way to explore mixed media art with kiddos of all ages. All you need are colored markers, colored paper, and our printable Frida Kahlo art activity below!
Home & GardenThrive Global

5 Ways Your Clutter is Costing You

Who would have ever thought clutter would become so popularized, or should I say so normalized? The shows about hoarding disorder have been around for a while, so those of us that have ‘normal’ clutter can sit back and wonder how people can live like that. Then came along the shows like Marie Kondo and The Home Edit where there were more relatable homes and less finger-pointing.
TechnologySonic State

Orchestral Tools Announces Duplex Saxophones

Sampled soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone instruments 28/07/21. Orchestral Tools has announced the release of Duplex Saxophones, a new sample library that they say captures the sound of perhaps the most expressive, versatile, and visceral woodwind instruments. This is what they have to say about it... From cool tones to...
Computersrekkerd.org

Check your mixes in Chris Lord-Alge’s studio with Waves CLA Nx

Waves Audio has announced the release of its new audio plugin CLA Nx, bringing Grammy-winning mixer Chris Lord-Alge’s famed Mix LA studio control room to any pair of headphones. CLA Nx allows you to monitor reliably on headphones and make better mixing decisions anywhere, anytime. After faithfully modeling Chris’s console...
Softwaresweetwater.com

Using Ableton Live as a Songwriter

If you’ve ever written a song before, then you can attest to the importance of staying in the flow and quickly capturing ideas as they arrive. When you’re in the moment of writing a new song and an idea strikes you, the last thing you need is to get stuck in the technical details of a DAW. When ideas are flowing, you’ve got to capture them quickly, and you need to be able to quickly adapt as those ideas adapt.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Aurally Immersive Wireless Earphones

South Korean consumer electronics giant LEG has introduced the latest and greatest version of wireless earphones in its highly venerated Tone Free series, in the form of the 'Tone Free FP' offerings. Comprising the FP5, FP8 and FP9 models, this trio of 'Tone Free FP' wireless earphones boast an innovative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy