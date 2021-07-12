Cancel
After the Goldrush

By Editor's Blog
filmmakermagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Benzine, American Zoetrope, BlockFilm, Breaker Studios, Decentralized Pictures, Elizabeth Strickler, H.P. Mendoza, Jake Craven, Karol Martesko-Fenster, Kim Jackson, Leo Matchett, Matt Hartley, MEMORY, Michael Musante, NFT, NFTs, Roman Coppola, Steven Masur, Summer 2021. This is premium content. To read the rest, please log in. If you are not currently...

filmmakermagazine.com

Murrysville, PAmurrysville.com

After Hours Cinema

After Hours Cinema - Ep15 – Night Fright (1967) After Hours Cinema is a late-night, horror host television program presenting public domain low-budget horror and sci-fi films, along with showcasing independent filmmakers and fandom. A horror host in the vein of the late great Bob Wilkins. Each show in addition to the featured film showcases retro trailers, cosplayers, and special guests. Produced: Pascagoula, MS | Hattiesburg, MS.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

Waterworld Sequel Series in the Works

The stars have aligned and it looks like a TV series based on Waterworld is in development with Dan Trachtenberg coming in to direct. I love Waterworld. Unabashedly and wholeheartedly, I can sit down and enjoy that movie just about any time. Yeah, it’s got plenty of issues, but there’s tons to love as well. As such, I’m beyond excited to hear this news.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
ComicsComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Flows With Femme Fatale Rangiku

Bleach is looking to have a big year, with a brand new chapter of the manga series created by Tite Kubo to celebrate the Shonen franchise's upcoming anniversary, and one fan has created some dazzling new Cosplay that focuses on one of the fan-favorite members of the Soul Society, Rangiku. While the premise of this upcoming special chapter has yet to be revealed, perhaps it will give us a sequel story that will once again bring us into the world of Ichigo Kurosaki, with the Shonen series being out of commission for years since ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For August 2021

Steffy and Finn will finally tie the knot, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Finn will make a stunning discovery and clues will drop about his biological parents. Meanwhile, Brooke will be conflicted when she finds out Ridge has formed an alliance with Justin. Plus, will Carter and Quinn’s secret affair be uncovered? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for August 2021.
Moviesstrasburgfilm.com

The Hunt for London After Midnight

What is it about lost media that captivates us? For me, it’s about the mystery. Thanks to the internet, we’re accustomed to being able to find any piece of information we want, regardless of how old or obscure it is. When we can’t find anything, we assume it’s either because the knowledge has been lost to time or it’s being purposely withheld from us — which can feel very unsettling. There’s something eerie about a film vanishing without a trace, especially when the only proof of its existence is a striking image like this of a deathly pale man with sunken eyes and rows of razor-sharp teeth bared in a shark’s grin.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

For interview with Ellen: Mila Kunis wears short sports pants!

With the onset of the health crisis, the term “business casual” was also redefined. Your own four walls have become a workplace, meetings take place with the help of video conferences. The outfits adapt accordingly: business at the top, casual at the bottom. For a long time now, the stars have also sworn to dress up for interviews, but to take it a little more leisurely from the waist down. Mila Kunis (37) also seems to like such comfort: The actress completed her conversation with Ellen DeGeneres (63) in casual sports pants.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
WWEPWMania

Photo: Becky Lynch Changes Hairstyle To WWE Look

Becky Lynch has been sporting a darker, more natural look while away from WWE to give birth to her daughter with Seth Rollins back in December. But now Lynch’s hairstylist, Audi Leingang of the Revival Mane salon in East Moline, Illinois, has revealed that she just changed her hair back to the bright orange look she had while competing as a WWE Superstar.
TV SeriesVulture

Delroy Lindo Superbly Cast As a Trickster God in Anansi Boys

Neil, my guy, my man, you’ve done it again. Another Neil Gaiman adaptation is coming to television, but this one has Delroy Lindo. According to Variety, the actor joins the upcoming Amazon series Anansi Boys as the trickster god Anansi himself. The show follows Charlie Nancy, a young man with a complicated relationship with his estranged father. When his dad passes, he discovers he wasn’t just a regular ol’ deadbeat; he was Anansi, trickster god of stories. Like a mystical 23andMe, he also learns he has a brother, Spider, who is determined to throw Charlie’s life into chaos, good or bad. “Delroy Lindo is a giant of the stage and the screen, and we are so lucky to have him,” Gaiman said. “I cannot wait to see his gravitas and charm being deployed for the benefit of Anansi Boys, as he plays an unreliable father with hidden depths.” Delroy, a Spike Lee veteran, was most recently praised for his role in Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. He’ll be seen next in The Harder They Fall, a western starring Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Zazie Beetz. Anansi Boys was given a six-episode order and plans to shoot in Scotland later this year. Gaiman and Sir Lenny Henry, who conceived of the original story, are writers and executive producers on the series. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon serve as co-showrunners, with Hanelle M. Culpepper directing the pilot. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem will also direct episodes.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Here After – Film Review

“Here After is a wonderful indie romantic-comedy that has something beautiful to say and has fun while it gets the point across.”. More often than not, romantic comedies follow a simple, tried and true formula that follows two people who fall in love, have a spat, then end up getting together with a pop-music swell and a kiss at the end with some comedic one-liners. So it’s always a breath of fresh air when a film and filmmaker step outside of that box and do something a little different. Edgar Wright did it with Shaun of the Dead and now Harry Greenberger has done it with Here After, a film about dead people looking for their one true love in order to get to the next life or heaven. The elements of a dark romantic-comedy, along with some science-fiction practices make up the ingredients of the remarkable story that takes the Patrick Swayze movie Ghost to further places. Here After is a gem of a movie about dating in the afterlife.

