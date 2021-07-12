After the Goldrush

Neil, my guy, my man, you’ve done it again. Another Neil Gaiman adaptation is coming to television, but this one has Delroy Lindo. According to Variety, the actor joins the upcoming Amazon series Anansi Boys as the trickster god Anansi himself. The show follows Charlie Nancy, a young man with a complicated relationship with his estranged father. When his dad passes, he discovers he wasn’t just a regular ol’ deadbeat; he was Anansi, trickster god of stories. Like a mystical 23andMe, he also learns he has a brother, Spider, who is determined to throw Charlie’s life into chaos, good or bad. “Delroy Lindo is a giant of the stage and the screen, and we are so lucky to have him,” Gaiman said. “I cannot wait to see his gravitas and charm being deployed for the benefit of Anansi Boys, as he plays an unreliable father with hidden depths.” Delroy, a Spike Lee veteran, was most recently praised for his role in Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. He’ll be seen next in The Harder They Fall, a western starring Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Zazie Beetz. Anansi Boys was given a six-episode order and plans to shoot in Scotland later this year. Gaiman and Sir Lenny Henry, who conceived of the original story, are writers and executive producers on the series. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon serve as co-showrunners, with Hanelle M. Culpepper directing the pilot. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem will also direct episodes.