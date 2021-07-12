Edgewater Carnival Ruffles Feathers of Residents and Fire Department
Last week, we were copied on a tweet from a Southdown (Edgewater) resident upset that a carnival would be happening in Edgewater. Edgewater had hosted a carnival for many years, and the beneficiary was the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Typically is was held on the London Towne Community Hall property along Mayo Road. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and this year appeared to re-emerge at the former Giant grocery store along Route 2.www.eyeonannapolis.net
Comments / 3