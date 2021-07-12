Oxted to undergo thorough check after July Cup third at Newmarket with Haydock Sprint Cup next if all is well
Roger Teal is to have Oxted "checked out" after finishing a gallant third when defending his crown in Saturday's Darley July Cup. Fresh from doubling his Group One tally in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, the five-year-old had to make do with minor honours at Newmarket after hanging badly right in the closing stages, while he was also found to be suffering from mild heat stress post-race.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0