Oxted to undergo thorough check after July Cup third at Newmarket with Haydock Sprint Cup next if all is well

SkySports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Teal is to have Oxted "checked out" after finishing a gallant third when defending his crown in Saturday's Darley July Cup. Fresh from doubling his Group One tally in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, the five-year-old had to make do with minor honours at Newmarket after hanging badly right in the closing stages, while he was also found to be suffering from mild heat stress post-race.

