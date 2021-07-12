Meet Fielding Graduate University’s new Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Dr. Allison Davis-White Eyes

The summer of 2020 transformed many of our personal and professional lives. We saw how the outcry of racial injustice in the United States motivated companies to make anti-racist commitments and buckle down on their DEI initiatives. One year later, and some of us are noticing a decrease in the sense of urgency for change. While progress has been made by several companies, we are also witnessing resistance and outright denial of the ways systems of oppression are harming our communities and workplaces. For other companies, DEI managers and leads are trying to figure out how to keep the momentum going and see their goals come to fruition.