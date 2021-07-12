Meet Fielding Graduate University’s new Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Dr. Allison Davis-White Eyes
Dr. Allison Davis-White Eyes, PhD, brings over 30 years of experience in higher education leading change in diversity, equity inclusion, access, and policy. Her efforts are best exemplified through her work at both University of Oregon (UO) and Oregon State University (OSU) that focused on strategic organizational change, community building, inter-departmental collaboration, interdisciplinary teaching and research, international partnerships, Indigenous policy, academic partnerships, and student development (both graduate and undergraduate).www.fielding.edu
