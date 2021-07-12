Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Storms continue: Northeast Ohio's Tuesday weather forecast

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 18 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Additional rain and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, adding to the heavy rainfalls from Monday. The National Weather Service's forecast calls for much less rain on Tuesday - a quarter-inch or half-inch for most of the area - but more rain could fall in places where strong thunderstorms develop. Highs for Northeast Ohio will top out in the low 80s with overnight lows falling back into the 60s. For Wednesday, a chance for more daytime storms exists with skies beginning to clear later in the day.

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

