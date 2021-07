“I like this stage. Good things happen on this stage.”. Garth Brooks was standing in front of 200 people at Studio 6A, revisiting the stage where he first stood in January 1990 when he made his debut on the TV program "Austin City Limits." The occasion was bittersweet: With benefit concerts Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the fabled performance space on the University of Texas campus, Brooks is helping Austin PBS finance its impending relocation to Austin Community College's Highland campus.