FBI: International season 1 release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

Law & Order successfully launched their newest spinoff series with the return of Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime, though it wouldn't have been nearly as successful without a compelling villain for Stabler to go up against. Luckily the show had that in the form of Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley, who gave Stabler everything he could handle in season 1. McDermott originally only signed on for one season, but reactions were so positive to the character that he has now signed on to reprise the Wheatley role as a major recurring character in season 2 (via Deadline), and Law & Order fans are all the better for it.