Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

FBI: International season 1 release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

By Cody Schultz
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment CBS first launched its FBI franchise, it was clear the network had high hopes for the Dick Wolf series and saw the potential to spin the series into yet another successful franchise. CBS has since wasted no time in expanding the universe with the launch of FBI: Most Wanted in 2020 and this fall the FBI franchise will expand again with the launch of FBI: International season 1.

onechicagocenter.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Kleintank
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Heida Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fbi#Cbs#American#Ncis#Kleintank#One Chicago Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Disappointing news for Law and Order: SVU fans revealed ahead of new season

Bad news, Law and Order fans - it's been announced that new spin-off series Law & Order: For the Defense, which was due to launch this fall, will not be going ahead after all. According to Deadline, NBC has decided to abandon the project. It's not known why the show has been scrapped and many fans will no doubt be disappointed as they were all hoping to see former Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star Raúl Esparza, who played Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba, return to lead the cast.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for NCIS, CSI Revival, Survivor, & More!

CBS is taking a staggered approach to its premiere dates this fall. The network on Monday dropped its fall premiere dates, and there are some surprises. The typical premiere week opens Monday, Sept. 20 with comedies The Neighborhood at 8:00 PM and Bob ♥ Abishola at 8:30 PM, leading into #1 series NCIS on its New Night at 9:00 PM.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 is not coming to NBC in August 2021

Ready for more from Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler? There’s still a wait on our hands. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 isn’t coming next month. When we heard Meloni was returning as Elliot Stabler, we had high hopes. Organized Crime didn’t disappoint, especially with its focus on a standalone story instead of cases of the week. Now we’re excited to see what’s in store in the second season.
ComicBook

Law & Order: Organized Crime Confirms Dylan McDermott's Status for Season 2

Law & Order successfully launched their newest spinoff series with the return of Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime, though it wouldn't have been nearly as successful without a compelling villain for Stabler to go up against. Luckily the show had that in the form of Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley, who gave Stabler everything he could handle in season 1. McDermott originally only signed on for one season, but reactions were so positive to the character that he has now signed on to reprise the Wheatley role as a major recurring character in season 2 (via Deadline), and Law & Order fans are all the better for it.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Likely Canceled, According to Series Star

Well, consider this a strange turn of events. Months after the revival of Criminal Minds was officially ordered at Paramount+, we have an ominous new development. Paget Brewster, who led the cast of the original series and was set to return for the streaming reboot, has revealed the show is probably "dead."
TV SeriesSFGate

'Criminal Minds' Revival at Paramount Plus Is 'Dead,' Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.”. Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

NCIS: Hawai’i Spoilers: Alex Tarrant, Enver Gjokaj Join Cast Of CBS Show

NCIS: Hawai’i spoilers and updates tease that Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj have joined the cast of the CBS’ upcoming NCIS spinoff. Tarrant will take on the role of Kai while Gjokaj portrays Navy Captain Joe Milius. NCIS: Hawai’i Spoilers – Alex Tarrant And Enver Gjokaj’s Characters. Tarrant’s character is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy