Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. FTC to vote on rescinding policy nixing 'prior approval' remedies

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM8bU_0auZXV4k00
Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday it will vote July 21 on whether to rescind a 1995 policy statement regarding “prior approval” and “prior notice” remedies in merger cases.

The FTC said in 1995 it would no longer require prior approval of certain future acquisitions in such orders as a routine matter.

But the FTC's commissioner at that time, Mary Azcuenaga, objected to the agency's decision to abandon the longstanding policy. She noted that the "prior approval requirement is imposed only on firms that have attempted unlawful acquisitions" and argued it was "less costly than a new investigation of a proposed transaction and a second challenge under the law."

Separately, the FTC will vote on a proposed policy statement on repair restrictions imposed by manufacturers and sellers after the FTC in May issued a report on "Right to Repair" issues that impact mobile phones, home appliances, cars, farm equipment and many other consumer products.

President Joe Biden, in an executive signed on Friday that is designed to boost competition, singled out repair restrictions that bar farmers from being able to make software-related repairs to tractors as an issue the FTC should address.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FTC
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Congress Must Empower the FTC To Fight Big Tech's Abuses | Opinion

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court stripped the Federal Trade Commission of a powerful tool for holding trillion-dollar Big Tech monopolists—Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple—accountable for their outrageous market abuses. In many respects, the agency's ability to secure hefty equitable relief—such as restitution or disgorgement—in federal court was the one thing preventing these Goliaths from abusing the American people without consequence. Absent new legislation, the public is sure to suffer at the hands of Big Tech. Congress must act to empower the FTC to do its job.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

EXCLUSIVE: Top Republicans torch FTC for 'partisan changes' that will harm consumers

Top House Republicans blasted the Democratic-led Federal Trade Commission Thursday, criticizing them for unfairly consolidating agency power, expanding regulatory authority in a partisan manner, and abandoning bipartisan transparency processes. The Washington Examiner obtained a letter that was sent to the five FTC commissioners, which includes three Democrats and two Republicans,...
Agriculturewnax.com

FTC Votes Unanimously To Fight Restrictions On Right To Repair

This week, the Federal Trade Commission voted to fight Right to Repair Restrictions. Their vote strengthens enforcement against illegal restrictions that prevent small businesses, workers and consumers from repairing their own belongings. North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne says the FTC decision is a major win for agriculture. He...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

FTC Rescinds 1995 Policy Statement that Limited the Agency’s Ability to Deter Problematic Mergers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission this week voted in an open Commission meeting to rescind a 1995 policy statement that made it more difficult and burdensome to deter problematic mergers and acquisitions. The 1995 Policy Statement on Prior Approval and Prior Notice Provisions ended the Commission’s longstanding practice of requiring parties that proposed unlawful mergers to receive prior approval and give prior notice for future transactions. By rescinding this policy statement, the FTC regains a valuable law enforcement tool.
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

FTC Votes to Reverse Course on Repeal of Fabric Care Labels

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission this week voted in an open Commission meeting to retain the FTC Care Labeling Rule to ensure American consumers continue to get accurate information on how to take care of their fabrics and extend the life of their clothes. In a statement, the Commission also indicated that it will continue to consider ways to improve the Rule to the benefit of families and businesses.
Congress & CourtsConsumer Reports.org

House votes to restore FTC’s authority to seek refunds and relief for fraud victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumer Reports praised the House of Representatives today for approving H.R. 2668, a bill that restores the Federal Trade Commission’s authority to prevent companies from profiting off of illegal actions and provide refunds for consumers who are victimized. The Consumer Protection and Recovery Act was introduced earlier this year in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that compromised the FTC’s ability to recover monetary relief for fraud victims.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

FTC votes to make 'right to repair' a priority, drops 1995 merger policy

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S Federal Trade Commission voted Wednesday to make it a priority to address the issue of manufacturers pushing consumers to use licensed dealers to repair items ranging from smartphones to farm equipment, a practice that critics call anti-competitive. The five commissioners, three Democrats and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden’s top trustbuster offers M&A lawyer bonanza

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s Federal Trade Commission isn’t giving antitrust lawyers a summer break. The revitalized agency under new chief/Amazon.com critic Lina Khan has been slashing old rules that have governed merger reviews. That means lots of billable hours for attorneys advising companies looking to buy or sell. Khan...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden pushes cash reward to get vaccinated, new rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, mask mandates and travel restrictions. The measures are Biden's latest attempt to spur...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

DOJ decisions could sink Trump efforts to avoid Capitol riot accountability

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland dealt dual blows to former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses. He did this via decisions involving former Trump acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Both Department of Justice decisions undermine claims of “executive privilege” that Trump is sure to assert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy