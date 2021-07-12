Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Man returned to county to face sexual assault of foster child nearly 30 years ago

By Rick Earle, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4hKU_0auZXJjG00

PITTSBURGH — A Maine man is now in the Allegheny County Jail after a Target 11 investigation into shocking allegations of child sex abuse decades ago resulted in criminal charges against two former foster parents.

Carl Gilbert was returned to Allegheny County to face multiple sex assault charges involving a foster child who was in his care in Mckeesport nearly 30 years ago.

Carlina Freeman told Target 11 that she had been molested and raped by her foster parents beginning at the age of 9.

At 14, she said her foster father got her pregnant, but Freeman said no charges were ever filed despite the fact that a paternity test revealed Gilbert was the father and that he admitted to it in court documents.

CYS declined to comment, but sources tell Target 11 this was a failure of CYS and the court system.

After our exclusive investigation, Allegheny County police launched their own criminal investigation and ultimately filed charges against Gilbert and his ex-wife, Matilda Omiecinski.

Omiecinski was arrested last month just outside Cleveland, Ohio where she lives now.

Gilbert, who now lives in Maine, was arrested last month. He had been in jail in Maine, but when Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies went to pick him up he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital and couldn’t travel.

Once he recovered about two weeks later, deputies returned to Maine and this time brought him back to the Allegheny County.

Both Gilbert and Omicinski are set to appear at a preliminary hearing later this month.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Foster Parents#Sex Abuse#Cys#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

EMT wounded by gunman in Arizona shooting rampage dies

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — A 20-year-old Tucson emergency medical technician who was critically wounded by a gunman in a shooting rampage last week has died, his employer said Friday. The death of Jacob Dindinger was announced by American Medical Response in a brief statement. “Our thoughts are with Jacob...

Comments / 1

Community Policy