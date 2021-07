The SF Giants selected left-handed pitcher Rohan Handa out of Yale in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB draft with the 146th overall pick. He officially signed with the organization earlier this week. Handa has spent most of his amateur career off the radar of pro scouts, barely reaching 80 mph with his fastball as a high schooler and sitting in the mid-80s through most of his career at Yale. However, when the Ivy League canceled their baseball season this spring, Handa began working with private coaches to help improve. The results helped make Handa one of the most incredible draft stories in recent history.