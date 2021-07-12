Cancel
Denver firefighter killed in ATV crash, Morgan Co. deputies say

Denver7 News KMGH
 18 days ago
DENVER – A Denver firefighter died this weekend in an ATV crash, and Morgan County deputies said Monday alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

The crash was reported by an off-duty Denver Fire Department official to the Morgan County Communications Center at around 8:18 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Morgan County Road I and Road 7 in a field on private property, deputies said in a news release.

The caller, who was not identified, told first responders there were two people critically injured in the crash.

Once a Morgan County deputy arrived at the scene, she was able to provide directions to Wiggins Fire Department and the Morgan County Ambulance Service. Due to the severity of the reported injuries, a medical helicopter was also flown to the scene.

Deputies said one of the victims in the crash was flown to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. His condition is currently unknown. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office as 34-year-old Patrick John Mahan. Mahan was employed as a Denver Firefighter, deputies said.

Deputies reported Mahan was driving the ATV at the time of the crash.

“The Denver Fire Department is saddened by the unexpected loss of our brother Tech. Patrick Mahan, who passed away suddenly on July 10,” a spokesperson with the fire department said in a statement. “We'll cherish the memory of his smile, passion & dedication to help others. We're honored to have been a part of his life & extend our condolences to his family & friends.”

The case is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

