Corpus Christi, TX

City's pothole patrol working to fix last week's damages

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 18 days ago
The recent heavy rains have also caused more potholes to pop up across Corpus Christi.

These roadway nuisances were already hard to avoid but now it's even more difficult.

Public works crews starting patching them today and will continue repairing potholes for the rest of the week.

Texas Department of Transportation work crews were busy on Monday as well, working on the eastbound access road of South Padre Island Drive between Everhart and Staples.

City leaders say if you see a pothole, give them a call so they can get it fixed.

The number to call is 361-826-2489.

