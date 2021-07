Candidates for the charter commission must be registered electors of the Town of Monument and shall be nominated by filing with the Town Clerk, on forms supplied by the Town Clerk, a nomination petition signed by at least twenty-five registered electors and a statement by the candidate of consent to serve if elected. Nomination petition forms can be picked up from the Town Clerk at Monument Town Hall, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument, Colorado during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on August 3, 2021. Petitions and statements must be filed with the Town Clerk within 30 days after publication of this notice, or by Monday, August 23, 2021, at the close of business at 5:00 p.m.