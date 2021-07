BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the gravity of surging COVID-19 cases across the state in a Friday press conference, but he said he does not plan to implement any additional restrictions. “At the moment, I am not considering reimposing mitigation measures or mandates,” Edwards said. “We will obviously continue to look at […] The post Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.