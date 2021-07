Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I was sober: Just over a decade ago, I was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a child. A (very thorough) investigation ruled that I was not in any way at fault. I was extremely upset to discover, therefore, that one of the child’s family members recently posted a memorial in which they referred to the child’s death being due to a drunk driver.