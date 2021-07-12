CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executive Editor, Columbia Missourian – University of Missouri School of Journalism

Executive Editor of the Columbia Missourian and Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair/Professional Practice Professor. The Missouri School of Journalism is seeking a visionary leader ready to lead a newsroom,...

columbiachronicle.com

Letter to the Editor: Statement of support for the staff at Columbia College Chicago

We stand in solidarity with the USofCC’s stated desire for equitable wages. A meaningful conversation between the Faculty Senate’s Executive Committee and the leaders of the USofCC recently confirmed what faculty know — that we are all part of the same college community, including, unfortunately, the atmosphere of increasing professional demands during a time of decreasing resources. We also know that the effectiveness of our work as faculty members is inextricable from the efforts of our staff colleagues. We believe our colleagues deserve a fair wage and wish the union success in acquiring it for staff at Columbia College Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Bwog

University Life On Columbia’s Well-Being And How To Fix It

Columbia University Life discussed the 2020 Columbia Student Well-Being Survey. Although the survey found most students are thriving, challenges to community, mental health, and sexual respect continue, especially for transgender and non-binary students. On October 28, University Life presented their findings from the 2020 Columbia Student Well-Being survey and the...
COLLEGES
northwestmoinfo.com

University of Missouri System Explains What Biden’s Executive Order Means for Campus Communities

(Missourinet) The University of Missouri System is calling President Biden’s mask mandate for federal employees and contractors an “evolving” situation. As Missourinet’s Joey Parker reports, the system is communicating with its campus communities on the issue. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, the UM System says it’s...
COLLEGES
ksgf.com

Fraternity Suspension Lifted At University Of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has lifted a temporary suspension of fraternity events. The Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life sent an email to the Interfraternity Council earlier this week saying activities such as new member education and social functions could resume on Friday. The events were...
COLUMBIA, MO
Fox News

Columbia University employees can be dismissed for using wrong pronouns

Columbia University released a video stating that "intentionally misgendering someone" is against the Ivy League university's nondiscrimination policy, which could lead to an employee being dismissed. The video, titled "Why Pronouns Matter," was uploaded to Columbia University's official YouTube account and explained how "using correct pronouns is a way to...
COLLEGES
abc17news.com

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found. The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.
NEBRASKA STATE
MSNBC

Covid school closures backfired on Democrats in a big way

A great awakening has been imposed upon Democrats, and all it took was an almost uniform double-digit swing toward Republicans in off-year elections. To the extent Democrats can diagnose why voters turned on them, many have begun to acknowledge that part of the blame belongs to conditions that left children without a proper educational experience.
EDUCATION
The State

Columbia’s COMET bus system names interim executive director

Columbia’s bus system has named an interim executive director. The COMET announced in a Monday release that Derrick Huggins, who has long served as a member of the bus system’s board, will be the interim director. The position was approved unanimously in a recent meeting. Huggins has worked in a number of transportation roles, including as the vice president of facilities and transportation at the University of South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
99.5 WKDQ

The Devil’s Icebox Cave near Columbia, Missouri is Not for the Squeamish

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

University of Missouri touts $1.5 billion investment plan

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri officials say the school plans to spend $1.5 billion in the next 10 years to hire a total of 300 faculty and staff to enhance the university’s research mission. The program announced Monday is called MizzouForward. The school said in a news release the initiative will use new and existing revenue to recruit about 150 tenured and tenure-track faculty and 150 new staff members. The plan also includes performance-based salary increases for faculty and staff, investments in new or upgraded scientific facilities, and resources to improve student academic success, including improved graduation rates.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri anticipates vaccine mandate

The University of Missouri is about to find itself stuck between two executive orders as a federal vaccine mandate is set to take effect on Dec. 8 despite an executive order from Gov. Mike Parson limiting the ability of institutions to compel vaccines. According to a letter sent Tuesday by...
COLLEGES
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s school board extends mask requirement; Missouri lawmakers discuss CRT

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students and staff will continue to be required to wear masks indoors and on buses. Columbia’s school board voted to extend the district’s indoor masking requirement, at Monday night’s meeting. Missouri health officials have recently adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5-11 to receive the...
MISSOURI STATE
Napa Valley Register

From the editor: Journalism, like freedom, is not free

It’s not often that I get called out by name in a letter to the editor submission. It’s even rarer when I run such a letter since they tend to be along the line of personal attacks and rants rather than productive discourse. But this week, reader Marc Levin directs...
DONALD TRUMP
kttn.com

University of Missouri Extension to offer farm tax workshops

The University of Missouri Extension will offer free workshops in December to help farmers and ranchers with tax-related issues. The workshops will be held in several locations on December 1 and 2, 2021, from 6:15 to 8:30 in the evening. Area locations for December 1 include the Mercer County Extension...
COLLEGES
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: #BlackburnTakeover at Howard University is model for student activism

Stand with #BlackburnTakeover. Howard University students, who haven’t been treated with the dignity and respect they rightfully deserve, are holding their president and administration to account. “It’s time to take power into our own hands and demand that our administration listen to our grievances for not only ourselves, but for future Bison.”
COLLEGES
abc17news.com

Best high schools in Missouri

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students...
MISSOURI STATE

