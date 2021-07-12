Executive Editor, Columbia Missourian – University of Missouri School of Journalism

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri officials say the school plans to spend $1.5 billion in the next 10 years to hire a total of 300 faculty and staff to enhance the university’s research mission. The program announced Monday is called MizzouForward. The school said in a news release the initiative will use new and existing revenue to recruit about 150 tenured and tenure-track faculty and 150 new staff members. The plan also includes performance-based salary increases for faculty and staff, investments in new or upgraded scientific facilities, and resources to improve student academic success, including improved graduation rates.
Comments / 0