Executive Editor, Columbia Missourian – University of Missouri School of Journalism

We stand in solidarity with the USofCC’s stated desire for equitable wages. A meaningful conversation between the Faculty Senate’s Executive Committee and the leaders of the USofCC recently confirmed what faculty know — that we are all part of the same college community, including, unfortunately, the atmosphere of increasing professional demands during a time of decreasing resources. We also know that the effectiveness of our work as faculty members is inextricable from the efforts of our staff colleagues. We believe our colleagues deserve a fair wage and wish the union success in acquiring it for staff at Columbia College Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO