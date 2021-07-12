Mindy Kaling wrote a letter to Bono to get 'Beautiful Day' in the Never Have I Ever season 1 finale
A great music moment can make or break a television scene, so when it came time to end Never Have I Ever's first season with a heartfelt family moment of Kamala (Richa Moorjani), Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), and Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) spreading Mohan's (Sendhil Ramamurthy) ashes, series co-creator Mindy Kaling knew they had to have the right song. Only, when the right song is "Beautiful Day" by U2, things get complicated.ew.com
Comments / 0