Kristen Stewart’s Hair Evolution, From Gothic Glam to Blonde Buzz-Cut

I know what you are. Say it… out loud. You’re a Twilight fan. Doesn’t that feel better? Hiding a secret as dark as that can really weigh on you. We all know that the Twilight films aren't necessarily movie masterpieces, but they also kind of are. There's the memorable blue filter in the original film is, of course, iconic, the awkward silences we all experienced in high school (but no other high school movie truly captured) and of course the love triangle! And finally, finally we can experience all five movies on Netflix.