Kristen Stewart’s Hair Evolution, From Gothic Glam to Blonde Buzz-Cut
While most actresses have a signature beauty look, Kristen Stewart is always experimenting with bold hair and makeup. The actress has tried every shade, from auburn red to deep brunette. Stewart has even tested the waters with her most daring style yet: a chic buzz cut. Now, she’s growing out the style, and added frosted platinum blonde tips. In honor of Stewart’s newest look—and every tousled updo, chic chop, and loose wave in between—here are Stewart’s most adventurous beauty moments, both on the red carpet and on the streets of Los Angeles.www.wmagazine.com
