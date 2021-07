The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 30 finds the top spot still claimed by The CW's All American, which just added its third season to the platform, with the new three-part Love Is Blind reunion, After the Altar, coming in at No. 2 for the second day in a row. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Virgin River, the new rom-com Resort to Love, and Blood Red Sky. Also, the soapy teen drama Outer Banks, which just dropped its second season, clocks in at No. 9, but we expect it to rise higher in the ranking over the weekend.