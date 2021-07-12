Breaking down the numbers of youth gun violence in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 is investigating the number of children and teens who were injured or killed during gun violence in our area's streets.

There has been a disturbing increase over the last few weeks.

Marcia Keeling’s daughter and son were shot over the weekend in Norfolk.

Her 17-year-old son is expected to be okay, but her 15-year-old daughter, Teonna "Tee Tee" Coburn, was killed.

“My baby did not deserve that. She had so much life in her,” said Keeling. “There are no tears, but I am burning on the inside. I’m burning on the inside. It hurts bad.”

WTKR Tee-Tee Coburn's mother, Marcia Keeling

The excruciating pain of losing a child is being felt by too many families as gun violence continues to plague our youth.

Since Memorial Day weekend, at least 20 kids have been shot or killed.

The following numbers have been reported to News 3 from police.

Norfolk: 7

May 26 – Teen injured in shooting in the 9200 block of Atwood Ave.

July 10 – Brother and sister shot in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Dr.

July 2 – 4 children shot in the 900 block of Madison Ave.

Newport News: 1

July 4 – 14-year-old girl shot near the intersection of Hampton Ave and 20 th Street

Suffolk: 2

July 4 – infant grazed by a bullet near 5 th Street and East Washington St.

Street and East Washington St. July 6 – 12-year-old accidentally shot by another child in the 500 block of Kissimmee Ave.

Hampton: 3

June 28 - 14-year-old boy shot in the first block of Andros Isle

June 28 - 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue

Portsmouth: 3

June 1 - 16-year-old boy killed in the 1400 block of Crawford Pkwy.

June 13 - Two teens shot, one fatal in the 200 block of Elm St.

Chesapeake: 4

July 1 – Boy and girl shot in the 1200 block of Seaboard Ave.

June 30 – 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot in the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Dr.

“We need more role models, more leaders, more community concern to step to the plate and address what is taking place to what is hurting our community today,” said Bilal Muhammad, the Chairman of Stop the Violence team.

"It’s not going to stop with Tee Tee. I don’t want another mother standing where I am at,” said Keeling.

