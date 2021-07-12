Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Breaking down the numbers of youth gun violence in Hampton Roads

By Margaret Kavanagh
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFvt0_0auZUWmQ00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 is investigating the number of children and teens who were injured or killed during gun violence in our area's streets.

There has been a disturbing increase over the last few weeks.

Marcia Keeling’s daughter and son were shot over the weekend in Norfolk.

Her 17-year-old son is expected to be okay, but her 15-year-old daughter, Teonna "Tee Tee" Coburn, was killed.

“My baby did not deserve that. She had so much life in her,” said Keeling. “There are no tears, but I am burning on the inside. I’m burning on the inside. It hurts bad.”

WTKR
Tee-Tee Coburn's mother, Marcia Keeling

The excruciating pain of losing a child is being felt by too many families as gun violence continues to plague our youth.

Since Memorial Day weekend, at least 20 kids have been shot or killed.

The following numbers have been reported to News 3 from police.

Norfolk: 7

Newport News: 1

Suffolk: 2

Hampton: 3

Portsmouth: 3

Chesapeake: 4

“We need more role models, more leaders, more community concern to step to the plate and address what is taking place to what is hurting our community today,” said Bilal Muhammad, the Chairman of Stop the Violence team.

Related: Local retired police officer speaks on 'ripple effect' youth gun violence has on families, communities

"It’s not going to stop with Tee Tee. I don’t want another mother standing where I am at,” said Keeling.

Click here for more News 3 investigations.

Comments / 2

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Government
Hampton, VA
Government
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Shooting#Breaking Down#Memorial Day Weekend#News 3#Atwood Ave#Newport News#Kissimmee Ave#Andros Isle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
CNN

Fugitives, gang members arrested and guns, cash and illegal drugs seized during Hampton Roads police operation

NORFOLK, Va. - Announcements about a counter-gang initiative were made on Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Department discussed the results of "Operation Triple Beam – Tidewater," which focused on wanted gang members and firearms-related offenders. The operation resulted in 46 fugitive arrests, including eight suspects who were wanted for homicide...

Comments / 2

Community Policy