Liverpool Have Set Their Sights On Italian Winger

The UEFA UERO 2020 has come to a close with Italy being named champions after their penalty shootout victory against England.

The tournament saw many stars put on magnificent displays of footballing brilliance.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Tournaments of this stature seem to always result in transfer rumours galore, and the EUROs were no different this time around.

Liverpool Football Club were linked with what seemed like hundreds of players throughout the duration of the tournament.

Now, the Reds can act on their interest and make moves for their targets.

Of those that Liverpool have showed interest in signing include Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Renato Sanches (Portugal), Kingsley Coman (France), Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) and Nicolo Barella (Italy) among others.

This is a very talented pool of players that the club have shown interest in and supporters should be excited about this.

However, this transfer window has not been all good news.

One star player has been consistently linked with a move away from the club and it seems that Liverpool have gone as far as putting a contingency plan together.

Liverpool To Sign Berardi If Salah Leaves

(Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

According to Italian outlet La Stampa, Liverpool have a contingency plan prepared in case Mohamed Salah leaves this summer.

The outlet says that Liverpool have 'set their sights' on Domenico Berardi this summer.

However, they say that Berardi would only join if Mohamed Salah leaves, which at this point seems very unlikely.

Berardi is a very talented player but it would be nearly impossible to replace one of the best wingers in the world and the Italian is not the man to do that job.

This seems like a non-starter as Mohamed Salah is already at Liverpool's pre-season training camp and looks to be staying for the foreseeable future.

