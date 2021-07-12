Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Green Lake National Fish Hatchery In Maine May Open To Fishing

By Paul Wolfe
Posted by 
Q106.5
Q106.5
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A proposal by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is seeking to formally open a National Fish Hatchery in Maine to sport fishing. Soon, there may be a new honey hole to fish in the Ellsworth area. The Green Lake National Fish Hatchery in Ellsworth is part of a proposal from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to expand public access to lands for the purpose of hunting and fishing. The proposal would open the waters near fish hatchery to sport fishing.

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Ellsworth, ME
Lifestyle
City
Ellsworth, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Q106.5

What Can The Wooly Bear Caterpillar Tell Us about This Winter?

Sometimes the old way is the better way. I feel that we Mainers have many different oldey-timey ways of telling the future. Who says we don't have ESP?! And no, I'm not talking about the sports channel. I'm talking about how a lot of us know all sorts of things, likely taught to us by our grandparents, about how to predict things around us, just by simple observation.
Presque Isle, MEPosted by
Q106.5

That Was a Fun 2 weeks of Summer; Signs of Fall near Presque Isle

Summer is my favorite season of the four that we experience here in Maine. I also enjoy that we do get to experience every one of the seasons in their true definition. There is no one arguing that we experience a true winter season. It drags longer than we'd like but it does eventually disappear. Spring and fall time are when we see the landscape make incredible transitions. All of that is to say that I want a longer summer!
Dover-foxcroft, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Piscataquis Valley Fair in Dover-Foxcroft in 4 Weeks

The 133rd Piscataquis Valley Fair dates have been announced: Thursday, August 26 to Sunday, August 29. Last year was a no-go as you know, so this year will have even more excitement in the air. The President of Piscataquis Valley Fair, PVF, Rusty Weymouth said. “We missed you all last...
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Penobscot Nation to Hold a Rally in Bangor Sunday on River Rights

Members of the Penobscot Nation will gather on the Bangor Waterfront Sunday to discuss the ongoing battle over territorial rights to the Penobscot River. It's been a hotbed issue between the state of Maine and the Wabanaki Nation for a long time. In 2012, the state of Maine claimed sole jurisdiction of the river. This includes water quality standards, fishing regulations, environmental protections, and more. An appeal was filed by the Wabanaki Nation, but in 2015 it was ruled that the Penobscot River was not part of the Penobscot Territory. Tribal leaders disputed this claim, in part because the Penobscot River runs through their land.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Renewed Mask Guidance Now Only Applies to 1 Maine County

The number of counties where transmission of COVID-19 is substantial enough to prompt a suggestion that residents wear a mask is now reduced to one. Earlier this week, Governor Janet Mills asked the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to review the U.S. CDC's updated guidelines for face coverings. The result was a suggestion from the Maine CDC that residents of any county where the transmission rate of COVID-19 is 'substantial' wear masks whenever they're in indoor settings. This suggestion applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.
PoliticsPosted by
Q106.5

The New England Forest Rally Comes Roaring Back This Weekend

Here in Maine, for the last couple of decades, crazy people gather in the woods of western Maine and take souped-up, yet street-legal cars, and whiz around the logging roads through Newry and other surrounding towns for the New England Forest Rally. They can reach speeds of 80 mph on roads typically posted at 20-25 mph.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Here Are Some of the Best Maine Boat Names

There's plenty of fish in the sea, and boats, with awesome names. Summer is here. Mainers are hitting the water for days spent fishing, floating, and frolicking. We took to Instagram to find some of the best boat names we could find. We know there's a lot more out there, so feel free to add to our list.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Here’s Why A Zeppelin Visited Bar Harbor In 1925

Wow. Just imagine standing on the Bar Harbor town pier while looking out over Mt. Desert Narrows and seeing this big boy hovering above the water. Call it what you may. A dirigible, a zeppelin, or a blimp. Any way you look at it a 680-foot long flying balloon loaded with bombs and sporting machine guns is a big deal, especially in Downeast Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

UK TikTok Star Tries Maine Treats For The First Time

How do Maine snacks play in the U.K? Well, let's bloody find out govnah!. Dawn Farmer is a pre-school teacher from England, who was totally bored during the lockdown part of the pandemic last year, so she decided to come up with something to occupy her time. The 21-year old preschool teacher started making TikTok videos of her trying various American snacks, and she has become the new breed of celebrity, a TikTok star. I like seeing her reactions to the treats because let's face it, there are some things food-wise that do not translate between the two countries. I mean when is the last time you had a warm pint of beer and a plate of bangers and mash?
Blue Hill, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Blue Hill Fair 2021 Schedule Features Midnight Rose & Bob Marley

We're not wishing the summer away, but we can smell the sausage and onions cooking already!. Organizers of the Blue Hill Fair have released their official 2021 schedule for the yearly event that traditionally happens over Labor Day weekend. Of course last year the Blue Hill Fair was cancelled because of the nasty COVID-19 pandemic. But apparently all is well this year and the Fair will go on.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Allergy Sufferers Warned of More Western Wildfire Smoke in Maine

Anyone with breathing problems or allergies will want to be aware of more smoke headed our way, from the West. About a week ago, I suddenly developed a cough. In this day and age, that's pretty scary. So I was relieved to read that smoke from the wildfires in Western Maine and Canada was hanging over Maine, causing breathing problems for many. A couple of days later, my cough cleared up, and I could breathe easily again. I don't have asthma or COPD. But I am affected by seasonal allergies, which apparently were not impressed with all the smoke.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Mainers Can Start Registering To Vote Online In 2023

In a move that is sure to send a good deal of Mainers into a frenzy, Gov. Mills signed legislation that will make it so Mainers will be able to register to vote through a secure portal, starting in 2023. Maine will become the 33rd state in the U.S. to allow voters to do it this way.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine Meteorologists Have Nothing On The Accuracy Of Crickets

Telling the weather like they did in the old days... When I think of the Farmer's Almanac, I usually associate it with people freaking out about winter, as we've been witnessing all week long. We even posted about it on our website and Facebook page. But as I was looking at the All Of Maine Facebook page, I saw this post and at first, chuckled right out loud, because it made me think of how my grandparents would always talk about the weather in reference to their health issues.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Do You Know What Purple Paint On A Fence Post Means in Maine?

Maine is one of several states in which purple paint on a fence post (or a stone or a tree) has a specific meaning. If you see it, turn around. Here's why. In Maine, purple paint means "no trespassing." Maine is one of 16 states to have the "purple paint law." The other states include Texas, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Idaho, Arkansas, Montana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and Indiana.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

New Downtown Bangor Business: Solstice Nutrition

Delicious treats await at a brand new Downtown Bangor business!. Over the last several years, Downtown Bangor has made a major comeback. Once lifeless and uninspired, it has totally reinvented itself. There are now so many fun places to shop, explore, eat, drink, and browse. Well, you can add one more name to this ever-impressive, growing list.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Want To Buy A Fire Engine from the Town of Dresden Maine?

Come on. You know you want one. Not a fire engine red-colored vehicle. An actual fire engine. Red in color of course. Imagine the envy from your neighbors if you pulled your new-to-you 1975 Pierce Pumper (refurbished in 1996) into your dooryard. Or really wow them with the 1991 Autocar...
Brewer, MEPosted by
Q106.5

New Ice Cream Shop To Open In Brewer Friday

Here's the scoop on a new place to get a scoop, or two. Brewer is home to a new ice cream shop. Natalea’s Center Scoop place to open their doors for the first time this week. The shop is located at 46 Center Street in Brewer, next to Mark's Music. According to a Facebook announcement, the grand opening is set for Friday July 23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy