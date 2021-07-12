Green Lake National Fish Hatchery In Maine May Open To Fishing
A proposal by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is seeking to formally open a National Fish Hatchery in Maine to sport fishing. Soon, there may be a new honey hole to fish in the Ellsworth area. The Green Lake National Fish Hatchery in Ellsworth is part of a proposal from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to expand public access to lands for the purpose of hunting and fishing. The proposal would open the waters near fish hatchery to sport fishing.q1065.fm
Comments / 0