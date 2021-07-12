Cancel
Volbeat Debut “Wait A Minute My Girl” Music Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolbeat have premiered a music video for one of their recent singles, “Wait A Minute My Girl“. The group had Sean Donnelly direct the video, which sports collages by Mengqing Yuan and animation by Steve Yeung. “After seeing the work they did on ‘The Lady and the Dale‘ we knew...

