Lorde disappeared from social media for a couple of years and says that experience has played into her new single called, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”. In an interview with Apple Music 1, she said, the song was born out of “insecurity of feeling like, ‘no one's seen me in ages. I haven't posted a picture of myself looking cool. Like I'm being left behind, and obviously I leaned hard into that in the years that followed. It's my joy to be left behind now, in a way.'”