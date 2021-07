Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. This is a special edition of the Sci Fi TV Update column covering some of the sci fi TV-related news coming out of Comic-Con@Home over the weekend. There was not as much news as usual this year, and no renewals, but there was still some announcements worth noting. And I will be putting up trailers that were released over the weekend at r/SciFiTV across the nest few days. Be sure to follow our Sci Fi TV Update each Friday for status updates on your favorite sci fi and fantasy TV shows as well as news of note, scheduling info, and more.