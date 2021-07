Newegg took to Twitter to announce that it is now integrating Litecoin payments on its e-commerce website. The integration comes with BitPay announcing that they now accept Litecoin payments. The payments provider said this in a press release on July 29th, announcing support for LTC in its app, BitPay Wallet. Furthermore, the press release revealed that Newegg will be the first merchant to accept Litecoin through BitPay. Keeping in line with the merchant being the first to accept bitcoin payments back in 2014.