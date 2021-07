Posted In: Investment Topics, Investor protections. Recently CFA Institute submitted a response to the 232-page UK Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Consultation, Restoring Trust in Audit and Corporate Governance: Consultation on the Government’s Proposals (the “Consultation”). Although the Consultation included 98 questions, we chose not to answer all that were raised. Instead, our goal in reviewing the Consultation was to respond to matters of key concern to investors and to assess how these proposals may collectively improve audit quality. The latter assessment was the most significant challenge. What investors can fully expect in reforms (and when) is not precisely laid out in the Consultation. As such, it was a challenge to assess whether the “expectations gap,” so widely emphasized as part of the Brydon Review, will be narrowed.